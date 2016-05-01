South Hill Police Officer Shoots, Kills Man In Walmart Parking Lot

About an hour south of Farmville, Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the South Hill Community, which involved one of the town’s police officers. According to a statement from VSP Spokesperson Corrine Geller, South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen requested VSP’s assistance. Just before 7pm Thursday evening, the incident occured in a parking lot of the Walmart, which is located at 300 Furr Street in South Hill. The officer encountered an armed male in the parking lot and shots were fired. The male subject died at the scene. The officer was not injured. The investigation remains ongoing at this time and no other information has been provided.