Second Man In Pamplin Dollar General Robbery Sentenced

A Pamplin man has been sentenced for robbing a local Dollar General store. 22 year-old Demalik Quintarius Wade was ordered to serve eight years in state prison for his role in the heist back in October of 2019. CO-Defendant Adrian Jerrell Robinson, of Rice, according to court documents, was the person who held the gun. He also received a prison term of eight years at his sentencing last month. The two men got away with 17-hundred dollars from the store after the broke inside while the store was closed.