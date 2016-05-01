Prince Edward County Animal Shelter Replacement Discussion

Prince Edward County leaders are discussing a new animal shelter. The item was placed at the top of a priority list, with the current shelter being called too small to meet the current and projected needs for the county. The adopted Capital Improvement plan claims the current shelter is usually always full, which makes it difficult for staff to take in new animals. The plan also says the current animal shelter has no space for storage of supplies and equipment. The shelter at 255 County Shop Road can currently accomodate up to nine cats and 11 dogs legally.