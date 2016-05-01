Iconic “Hometown” radio station in the heart of Virginia will go silent on December 31, 2021

WFLO AM/FM, the iconic hometown radio station that has served central Virginia for almost 75 years will go silent on December 31, 2021.

WFLO has been owned and operated by Colonial Broadcasting Company, Inc. since 1971. Francis Wood, who is President and General Manager of the company said, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the end of such a historic establishment in the heart of Virginia. But, with an already stressed economy compounded with the Covid-19 pandemic, the writing has been on the wall for some time. Gone are the “mom and pop” businesses that were our bread and butter for so many years. And the franchise businesses that have come into the area do not buy local radio. It takes a lot of support from local businesses to keep a 50,000 watt radio station on the air and operating at full capacity. Unfortunately, the local investment is not there anymore.”

WFLO-AM 870 came on the air in 1947 and WFLO-FM 95.7 followed in 1961. Together these two stations offered a wide variety of musical entertainment interspersed with news, weather, sports coverage and a local events calendar. Call-in shows such as the award-winning “Call Flo Show” and “The Trading Post Hotline” gained large listening audiences as well as special feature shows such as “The Beach show” and “Retro Rock-N-Roll” with Ron Moody, “The Swinging Years”, Wood’s weekday “Lunch Break”, the long-running “Sunday Night Bluegrass with Henry Fulcher” and “Sunday Morning with William Lynn” have been popular programs over the years. More recent weekend shows such as Chris Brochon’s “The Standards” and Wood’s “Saturday Morning Jukebox” have also garnered large audiences.

WFLO won many broadcasting awards over the years and was chosen by the Smithsonian Institute to represent small market radio stations during its Folk-Life exhibits several years ago.

“We would like to thank all the businesses that allowed us to market their goods and services over the years. And especially the ones who have stayed with us to the end. Without their loyalty and support, WFLO would have already gone silent.” Wood stated, adding, “Of course if it were up to the listening audience, WFLO would never leave the airwaves. We are so thankful to them for tuning to us for generations and allowing us into their homes and lives. We will miss them.”

A sale of the WFLO AM/FM is eminent. However, the full-service, hometown radio station that has been a mainstay in central Virginia homes for three quarters of a century will soon be gone.