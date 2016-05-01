Battle of the Bulbs Winners Announced

|And the 2021 Battle of the Bulbs Winners Are…
|Business: Appomattox River Company 614 North Main
|Residential Classy: The Moore’s 903 Fourth Avenue
|Residential Tacky: The Smelcer’s 9056 Green Bay Road
|Thank you to everyone who participated in the Battle of the Bulbs’ second holiday season. We would like to extend our deepest appreciation for all who served as sponsors and all who assisted with making this year’s event such a great success. If all that glittered was gold, we’d be wealthy beyond compare! We’re already looking forward to next year’s festivities.