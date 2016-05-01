Petition Calls For Removal Of Charlotte County SUpervisor

A petition is now circulating, demanding the resignation of Charlotte County Supervisor Will Garnett. Garnett represents the Bacon/Saxe District and is currently the vice chairman of the board of supervisors. So far, about 120 people have signed the petition, alleging neglect of duty, misuse of the office, and incompetence. When asked to comment on the petition, Garnett told the Charlotte Observer that he couldn’t because of ongoing litigation. Garnett has come under fire ever since it was discovered he is part owner of the land where SolUnesco is placing the massive Randolph Solar Project and received money from the sale of the land.