VSP ID’S SOURCE OF BUCKINGHAM CO. SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT; UPDATE

The Virginia State Police, through the Virginia Fusion Center, has identified the out-of-state source of a social media threat associated with Buckingham County schools. The same threat has circulated on social media in other states, as well. Due to the ongoing, multi-agency criminal investigation, the source of the threat is not being identified at this time. The threat has been deemed not credible.



An investigation into the threat was immediately initiated by the Virginia State Police, in collaboration with the Buckingham County Public Schools and Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office.





Dr. John Keeler, Superintendent of Buckingham County Public Schools, says the decision to hold classes virtually the rest of the week has not changed.