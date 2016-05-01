Piedmont Senior Resources Needs Your Help

Piedmont Senior Resources is now in its sixth year celebrating the Suburu Share the Love event, partnering with Meals on Wheels and Letterpress Communications. This year, they’re hoping to pack 700 Christmas bags for their Santa for Seniors project. They’re asking for donations of cash and are holding a raffle fundraiser that will give away several gift cards to Katie and Ollie’s Edible Art in Amelia. Tickets are just one dollar. In addition to monetary donations, PSR is also in need of donations of non perishable food items, along with toiletries. You can donate at the PSR office during normal business hours at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville. You can also donate money online at psraaa.org.