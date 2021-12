Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for December 17th at the Drakes Branch Municipal Center, located at 400 Main Street. The hours will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Vaccines, as usual, will be free. The event is open to the public and the vaccinations are being provided by Charlotte Drug. A secoind COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held the same day, thre 17th, at Cardinal Homes, located at 525 Barnesville Highway. That clinic will run from noon to 3:30.