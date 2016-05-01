Supervisors Approve Renovations To Prince Edward County Elementary School

The Prince Edward County Board of SUpervisors have unanimously approved spending for renovations to Prince Edward County Elementary School. The school was built in 1969, and the admonistration says numerous parts of the building are in desperate need of renovations or upgrades. Dr. Barbabara Johnson, the superintendent, described mold problems and water leaks. Out of four options presented, the board chose Option 3, which will provide for a new roof, as well as various repairs and renovations. Johnson says the district is applying for grants to cover as much of the costs as possible. In all, the project is expected to cost around 34 million dollars, some of which could be covered by an additional 1 percent sales tax.