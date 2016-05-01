Prince Edward County Declares Burn Ban

The County of Prince Edward has declared a Local Emergency and instituted a county-wide ban on all

open-air fires and outdoor burning, effective 4:00 p.m., December 2, 2021, in response to conditions that are

creating fire danger. The ban is the result of the current abnormally dry conditions in Prince Edward County,

with little to no predicted rainfall until the middle of next week.

“In consultation with the Prince Edward Area Firefighters Association and the Virginia Department of

Forestry, the County instituted a county-wide open fire burn ban which will remain in effect until the area

receives a significant amount of rainfall that decreases fire risk. Current conditions have elevated the public

safety risk for citizens and first responders,” said Douglas P. Stanley, County Administrator and Director of

Emergency Management. “This is a precautionary measure to protect life and property in the County.”

This DECLARATION OF LOCAL EMERGENCY DUE TO DRY WEATHER CONDITIONS in accordance with

Section 44-146.21 and 15.2-922.1 of the Code of Virginia, hereby establishes a ban on all open-air fires and

outdoor burning for the entirety of the County of Prince Edward, excluding the Town of Farmville, until

further notice and puts on alert all County fire agencies, should emergency response be required. All burning

inside the Town of Farmville requires a Town permit.