Prince Edward County Declares Burn Ban

The County of Prince Edward has declared a Local Emergency and instituted a county-wide ban on all
open-air fires and outdoor burning, effective 4:00 p.m., December 2, 2021, in response to conditions that are
creating fire danger. The ban is the result of the current abnormally dry conditions in Prince Edward County,
with little to no predicted rainfall until the middle of next week.
“In consultation with the Prince Edward Area Firefighters Association and the Virginia Department of
Forestry, the County instituted a county-wide open fire burn ban which will remain in effect until the area
receives a significant amount of rainfall that decreases fire risk. Current conditions have elevated the public
safety risk for citizens and first responders,” said Douglas P. Stanley, County Administrator and Director of
Emergency Management. “This is a precautionary measure to protect life and property in the County.”
This DECLARATION OF LOCAL EMERGENCY DUE TO DRY WEATHER CONDITIONS in accordance with
Section 44-146.21 and 15.2-922.1 of the Code of Virginia, hereby establishes a ban on all open-air fires and
outdoor burning for the entirety of the County of Prince Edward, excluding the Town of Farmville, until
further notice and puts on alert all County fire agencies, should emergency response be required. All burning
inside the Town of Farmville requires a Town permit.