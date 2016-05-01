Former Farmville Mayor Sydnor C. Newsman Jr. Has Died

Former Farmville Mayor Sydnor C. Newman, Jr. passed away on Wednesday. Mayor Newman served as a member of the Farmville Town Council from 1976 to 1998, and as Mayor from 1998 to 2014.

Mayor Newman was a lifelong resident of Farmville and was a member of the graduating class of 1948 from Farmville High School. While in High School he obtained his pilot’s license and later served as an aircraft mechanic as member of the United States Air Force. After an Honorable Discharge he collaborated with his father at their family business, the W. C. Newman Company.

Mayor Newman remained an avid aviator, and in 2012 the Farmville Town Council renamed the Farmville Regional Airport in Mayor Newman’s honor to “Newman Field”.

Mayor Newman dedicated his life to serving the Town he lived in and loved. In 2019, he and his wife Eileen donated their building at 1201 West Third Street to the Piedmont Area Veterans Council.

Mayor David Whitus said “Mayor Newman’s 38 years of service and dedication to the Town of Farmville is quite admirable. He served Farmville during a period of tremendous growth and expansion.” His long tenure, service, and dedication to the community will be long remembered.