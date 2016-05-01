VSP Investigating Two Simultaneous Crashes at Cumberland County Intersection

At approximately 5:20 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 23), three vehicles collided at the intersection of Route 60 and Route 45 in Cumberland County.

A 1995 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling east on Route 60 and was turning left onto Route 45 when it was struck in the side by a westbound 2018 Toyota Rav4. The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to overturn and land on the front of a Virginia State Police trooper’s 2018 Ford Taurus. The trooper was on Route 45 and had just pulled up to the intersection moments after the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Meanwhile, the adult female driver of the Rav4 got out of her vehicle and walked around it to check on her two passengers. Within a minute, a 2009 Nissan Versa traveling west on Route 60 came upon crash and swerved to avoid the Rav4, but still ended up striking it. The impact of that crash caused the Rav4 driver to be struck while she was outside her vehicle.

The Rav4 driver was flown to Chippenham Hospital in Richmond for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

The driver of the GMC and the two passengers in the Rav4 were transported on their own to nearby hospitals to be checked for minor injuries.

The trooper was not injured in the crash.

The crashes remain under investigation at this time and charges are pending. The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.