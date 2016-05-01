Gold Rated Team Places 11th in National Veterinary Science Contest

Participants of the National FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event (CDE) were recognized at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Veterinary Science CDE has the 3rd largest level of student participation at the National level and is regarded as one of the most competitive events.





The veterinary science event is sponsored by Zoetis as a special project of the National FFA Foundation. The National Veterinary Science CDE is a competitive event that tests the participant’s ability to apply veterinary science knowledge and skill in practical settings as well as identify breeds, parasites and equipment. Participants also complete a written exam and respond to scenario questions about current topics in the veterinary industry. The team made a 15-minute presentation on the role of telehealth in veterinary medicine. Teams present to a panel of judges about the roles and responsibilities of the veterinary team in a variety of situations involving patients from companion animal to large animal. Teams competed at local and state levels for the privilege of representing their state at the National FFA Convention & Expo. This event, held at the Indiana State Fair Grounds in Indianapolis, IN., is one of many educational activities at the national convention in which FFA members apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations.

Rose Clark, Christian Godin, Tyler Martin, and William Morgan were on the state winning Virginia team. The team spent months preparing for the national CDE. Godin, Martin, and Morgan were recognized as silver rated participants. Clark was a gold rated individual. The team placed 11th in the nation and earned a gold rating. The team was coached by FFA Advisor, Ed McCann. The team would like to thank the Appomattox County School Board and the many organizations and individuals for making their trip possible.