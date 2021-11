The Downtown Farmville Looking Our Best Award for November goes to JR Tharpe Trucking. In a prepared statement, Downtown Farmville says JR Tharpe is a family-owned business that opened 50 years ago in Burkeville with only one truck. Today they are based a few minutes outside downtown Farmville with 100 trucks. They have recently updated their fleet, so you will be sure to see some shiny new dump trucks around town!