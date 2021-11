At 8:01 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 18), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 approximately a quarter-mile west of Iris Ln.

A 2008 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Tierra S. Hubbard, 28, of Pamplin, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.