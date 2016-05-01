Applications For 2022 VMDAEC Education Scholarships Open Feb. 1, 2022

Any high school or home school senior graduating in the spring of 2022, and whose primary residence is served by Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school. The online application will be posted at www.vmdaec.com. The open date for applications is February 1, 2022, while the application deadline is April 1, 2022. Award recipients will be notified no later than June 1, 2022.

Scholarships are awarded by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives’ (VMDAEC) Education Scholarship Foundation. An applicant must be entering his or her first semester at a post-secondary or technical/trade school in the fall of 2022 and scholarship funds must be used towards tuition, student fees, room and board or textbooks.

The Scholarship Foundation’s board of directors will select recipients based on criteria including financial need, academic achievement, and student’s personal statement. Successful applicants will be notified no later than June 1, 2022.

Since 2001, the VMDAEC’s Education Scholarship Foundation has provided approximately 780 scholarships to graduating high school students totaling more than $800,000. The scholarships are named in honor of Hudson, the Foundation’s first chairman and former chairman of the board of directors of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative in Chase City, Virginia. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on the funds available.

For more information about the VMDAEC Scholarship Program, or to access the application, visit www.vmdaec.com, www.mycvec.com, or www.co-opliving.com.