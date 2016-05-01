National, State Agriculture Issues To Be Discussed At Annual Convention

Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, will be the keynote speaker at Virginia Farm Bureau’s 95th Annual Convention in Williamsburg Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

The event is among the largest gatherings of Virginia’s farmers. During the Nov. 30 opening luncheon, Bronaugh will talk about current national policies affecting farmers. She also will discuss international trade issues and the upcoming farm bill.

Bronaugh served as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services from 2018 until appointed to her current position in May 2021. A Petersburg native, she previously served as the executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Virginia, and as dean of the College of Agriculture at Virginia State University.