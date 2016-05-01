TOWN OF FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTES FOR THANKSGIVING

There will be no change in the residential or business routes for Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday schedule. However, for Friday November 26th, there will be no business pickup for garbage or cardboard. This service will resume on Monday, November 29th. There will be no change in Wednesday’s business recycling or residential cardboard call-in collection.

There will be no loose-leaf pickup on Thursday, November 25th or Friday, November 26th. This service will resume on Monday, November 29th. Please be reminded to keep leaves free of all other debris, especially limbs and branches. Also, do not rake leaves into the street, ditches or curb line as this impedes the flow of water during a rain event.

Loose-leaf pickup starts in Area 3 on Monday, November 29th. Reminder leaves must be out by 7:30 a.m. on the first scheduled day of your collection week.

Starting December 6th through December 23rd, it will be spot pickup to cover town.

If there are any questions, please call the Town of Farmville Public Works at 392-3331. Thank you for your cooperation and have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving Holiday.

Recap

Monday, Nov. 22nd Regular schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 23rd Regular schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 24th Regular schedule

Thursday, Nov. 25th Holiday, no service

Friday, Nov. 26th Holiday, no business garbage or cardboard