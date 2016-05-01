Buckingham County Supervisors Approve Solar Farm Special Permit

Buckingham County Supervisors have approved a request for a special use permit that povaes the way for the Riverstone Solar farm, which will be located on the county’s north side. The vote was not unanimous, however. There was some opposition to the project during last week’s public hearing. Charlotte-based Apex Clean Energy is developing the project on about 2-thousand acres owned by timber giant Weyerhauser. Apex claims the project will generate as much as 14.8 million dollars in revenue over the course of 40 years. But more than three dozen people spoke during the public comment portion of the item at the meeting last week, saying the solar farm would lower their property values, harm the environment, and cause drainage problems. Others claimed the project is not in line with the county’s own comprehensive plan. When it came time to vote, the measure passed 4-3.