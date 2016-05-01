Pamplin Man Setenced For Dollar General Robbery

One of the two men who was arrested and charged in the DOllar General armed robbery in Pamplin was sentenced in Appomattox County Circuit Court last week. 24 year-old Rice resident Adrain Jerrell Robinson was ordered to serve eight years behind bars for his role in the ceim. He had pleaded guilty in October of last year to nine separate charges. Robinson was also ordered to pay restitution of 22-hundred dollars. Authorities said Robinson and anotrher man named DeMalik Wade, of Pamplin, held up the store by smashing through the front glass and ordering two employees and a customer to get down on the floor behind a counter while they stole money from the cash registers.