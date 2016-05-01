Farmville Tree Lightning Slated For Nov. 19

The holiday tree in downtown Farmville is awaiting the tree lighting ceremony. Hosted by Downtown Farmville Partnership and the town of Farmville, this year’s tree hails from Merwine Farms and Nursery in Pennsylvania. This year’s tree is 26 feet tall and is a Norway Spruce that is more than 20 years old. It sits on a handcrafted base that was built by Chuck Gallamore of the Farmville Public WOrks Department. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for November 19th from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. at Main Street Plaza. The official lighting will happen at 6:00 p.m.