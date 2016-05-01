Litter Pickups In 2021 Net 440 Bags From Buckingham Roadways

The Buckingham County Anti-Litter Task Force recently celebrated another successful roadside clean up, one that netted 180 bags of litter being collected.

The First Place Award went to St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary, Second Place went to Buckingham Branch Railroad, and Third Place went to Kevin Miller.

With the spring and fall litter pickups, 440 bags of litter have been picked up.

