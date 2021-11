The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off it’s 2021 Subaryu Share The Love Event, with Chamber After Hours. Patrons are asked to bring a cleaning supply or paper product, and join them for food, drinks, a ride on the Tipsy Carriage, singing and the Country Christmas patio with the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce. The event is planned for Thursday, November 18th at 4:30 p.m. at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville.