Community Honors Prince Edward County Public Schools Staff

The Prince Edward Community honored all

staff at Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) on Tuesday, October 26th with

an outdoor surprise celebration. In an effort led by Patsy Watson of Farmville Cares,

staff were led to the soccer fields on Tuesday afternoon in lieu of their normally

scheduled faculty meetings. There they were surprised with decadent desserts, school

and office supplies, yard games, and party music.

Many community organizations and individuals helped to make this afternoon a

success.PECPS staff are grateful for the support of Farmville Cares, South Central

Virginia Non-Profit Network, WA Watson & Sons Insurance, Southside Virginia Family

YMCA, Mill Street Sweets, Russel Dove, Merk's Place, Anne Lund, Jennifer Halladay,

Jo Ann Weidinger, Diane and Jack Perry, Perry Carrington, The County of Prince

Edward, Richard and Janet Stoner, Ellery and Robin Sedgwick, Tom Reynolds, Mark

Kernohan, Becky Fisher, and other generous givers.

"The best part of the appreciation event was the number of community members who

were involved in making it happen. Listening to the names of all the community

sponsors, I was heartened to hear how many groups and individuals wanted to show us

we are valued" shared high school teacher Mary Jane Cook.

Some donors gave of their time to cheer on the staff, some gave of their baking skills,

some gave funds to help purchase supplies for classrooms.

Prince Edward County Public Schools is an inclusive, student-centered community

focused on inspiring confident, knowledgeable, and productive citizens who are

empowered to lead.