Governor Ralph Northam, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring and State Forester Rob Farrell will dedicate the Commonwealth’s newest state forest, Charlotte State Forest, Thursday, November 4th, in Charlotte County. This dedication of Virginia’s 26th state forest demonstrates a cooperative effort that will benefit Virginia’s environment and communities.



WHEN: Thursday, November 4, at 2:00 p.m.



WHERE: Charlotte State Forest, entry off Saxkey Rd./Rt. 637; GPS Coordinates 36.97222, -78.638611

Directions:

From Charlotte Court House, VA

Drive 4.3 miles south on Rt. 47 (Drakes Main St.) to Drakes Branch

Turn right onto Rt. 637 (West Saxkey Rd., near the Dollar General Store)

Drive 2.9 miles (pass the old Stanley Lumber Mill)

Turn right into the Charlotte State Forest (just past Bobcat Lane on the left)



IMPORTANT: State Forest roads are rough farm roads, not suitable for low-clearance vehicles.

There is limited parking available in fields so we strongly encourage carpooling in SUV or higher-clearance vehicles. Cellular connection is infrequent. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes for walking in outdoor field conditions. Event is rain or shine. Any questions on event day, please contact Michelle Stoll (804) 687-1619.