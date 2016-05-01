FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTE UNCHANGED FOR VETERAN’S DAY

With Veteran’s Day being Thursday, November 11th, there will be NO change in residential or business garbage or cardboard collection for the entire week. All residential and business routes will be on their normal schedule.

Loose-leaf vacuum service began on November 1st. Loose-leaf pickup starts in Area 1 on Monday, November 8th, please have your leaves ready by this date. Please remember that loose leaves must be free of all other debris, including brush and limbs. Place these items away from the leaf piles as they are picked up by a different crew and truck. Thank you for your cooperation. If there are any questions, please call the Farmville Department of Public Works at 434-392-3331.

Monday, Nov. 8th Regular residential and business pickup.

Tuesday, Nov. 9th Regular residential garbage pickup.

Wed. Nov. 10th Regular residential garbage pickup, residential cardboard call-in and business recycling. Regular business garbage and cardboard pickup.

Thurs. Nov. 11th Regular routes.

Fri. Nov. 12th Business garbage and cardboard collection.