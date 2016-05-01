VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

At 2:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, Virginia State police responded to a crash on Route 460 at the intersection with Pamplin Rd.

A 2019 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Route 460 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Pamplin Rd. and was struck by an eastbound 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to spin off the road and strike a sign.

The driver of the Toyota, William W. Clark, 86, of Charlotte Court House, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Toyota, William Andrews Jr., 59, of Charlotte County, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Marvin E. Baskerville, 55, of Green Bay, Va., was uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.