VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY

At 4:57 p.m. on Oct. 20, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 45 a half-mile south of Route 616.

A 2005 John Deer Gator was attempting to cross Route 45 from a private driveway when it was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver of the John Deer, Odilon E. Rodriguez, 65, of Cumberland, Va., was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Cobalt, Nina M. Portman, 56, of Farmville, Va., was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.