Application Days for PE Christmas Mother

Applications must be submitted in-person with required documentation below. Applications will be available at the PECPS, Community Library & Department of Social Services Office.

*See dates and info below.

Application Days

Tuesday, November 9th | 10AM-12PM | Community Library (outside)

Saturday, November 13th | 2PM-4PM | Community Library (outside)

Monday, November 15th | 6PM-8PM| Community Library (outside)

To be approved, you must have the following:

1. Proof of residency in Prince Edward County

(We accept utility bill, lease, driver’s license, or government correspondence with your name & address.)

2. Photo ID (driver’s license or ID card)

3. Birth certificate or proof of custody of each child

4. Proof of assistance for each child (only need one) * (DSS, TANF, SNAP, Disability, Medicaid)

*If you do not receive government assistance, you can still qualify. Bring your most current pay stub and your application will be reviewed based on the 200% Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.