Farmville GARBAGE ROUTE CHANGE FOR ELECTION DAY

With Tuesday, November 2nd being Election Day, there will be several changes to the week’s route. Monday’s residential and business routes will be picked up on its normal day. There will be NO residential garbage pickup, no curbside recycling pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on Tuesday. Tuesday’s residential routes will be picked up on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wednesday’s residential route will be picked up on Thursday, November 4th. Friday, November 5th will have its normal business pick up. Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 am. Tuesday’s curbside recycling will be picked up on Wednesday and Thursday’s curbside recycling will be picked up on its normal day. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on Wednesday. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up as time permits. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331. Have a safe Election Day.

RECAP

Monday, Nov. 1st No change.

Tuesday, Nov. 2nd CLOSED

Wed., Nov. 3rd Tuesday’s residential garbage pickup.

Tuesday’s curbside recycling pickup and cardboard call-in.

Businesses garbage, cardboard, and recycling pickup.

Thurs., Nov. 4th Wednesday’s residential garbage pickup.

Regular curbside recycling pickup.

Friday, Nov 5th No change.