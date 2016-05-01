Farmville Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

New details, now, in a deadly crash that took place in Prince Edward County. Virginia State Poclie are investigating the crashthat happened on Oct. 17, just before 7p.m. on Route 460, less than a mile west of Aspen Hill Road. A 2014 Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glyde was traveling east on Route 460 when it struck the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to run off the right side of the highway and strike the guardrail. Its operator was thrown from the bike.

The motorcyclist, Todd B. Schinabeck, 20, of Farmville, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Chevrolet, John U. Austin, 44, of Crew, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.