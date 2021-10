Longwood University held the dedication ceremony for the new Joan P. Brock Convocation Center. Joan Brock, President Reveley, Mayor Whitus, and many other local and University dignitaries were in attendance. When completed the center will hold about 3,000 seats for sporting events and be able to accommodate up to 4,500 people for concerts, conventions, and other events.

President Reveley introduces Joan Brock

The ceremony begins

Joan before the start