Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Services Move To Buckingham County

Effective October 25, the Piedmont Health District will move its free Monday drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing services to the Buckingham County Library and Community Center, located at 16268 N. James Madison Hwy.. This testing event will replace the one previously offered at Southside Virginia Community College in Keysville. Testing will be available every Monday from October 25 to November 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Testing remains an important tool to help identify individuals with illness, protect those around them and monitor trends in COVID-19 infections,” said Piedmont Health Director Maria Almond, MD, MPH. “We schedule our community testing events based on the level of need in our communities.”

This event is a drive-thru event. Those seeking tests from a vehicle should sit near a window. Walk-ups are accepted. Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis and at no cost to the patient. No insurance needed. No appointment or advanced registration needed.

The testing event will use the three-day PCR test. A rapid test option is not available. Testing is available to all ages. However, a parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old.

To protect yourself and healthcare workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.