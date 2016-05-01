UPDATE: VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Cumberland County

The investigation continues into a crash in Cumberland County that has now claimed two lives.

The crash occurred Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) before 8 p.m. on Route 45/Cumberland Road, approximately 1.3 miles south of Route 634.

A 2005 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Route 45 when it struck the rear of an Amish horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was also traveling south along Route 45. The Toyota continued on, but the driver then returned to the scene a short time later.

There were a total of 10 adults and juveniles on board the buggy. Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville, Va., died at the scene. Her husband, John Z. Esh, 39, of Farmville, Va., was flown to VCU Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries Monday (Oct. 18). Their 8 children, ranging in age from 9 months old to 16 years of age, were all transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their injuries range from minor to serious.

The horse had to be humanely euthanized due to the extent of its injuries. The buggy was equipped with the required “Slow Moving Vehicle” triangle placard, as well as working headlights and taillights.

The driver of the Toyota, a 60-year-old Farmville man, was not injured in the crash. Charges are still pending at this stage of the investigation.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.