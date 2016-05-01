County Announces Hiring of Building Official

County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley announced the appointment of Phillip Moore as the County’s Building Official, effective January 1, 2022. However, Mr. Moore will be working with Mr. Leatherwood beginning November, 1, 2021. Mr. Moore replaces Coy W. Leatherwood, who will retire from Prince Edward County effective December 31, 2021, after 37 years of service to the citizens of Prince Edward County.

“Phillip is very well respected in the community and the region, and has demonstrated a keen knowledge and understanding of the building code. He brings with him certifications as a Certified Building Official, as an Erosion and Sedimentation Control Administrator, and a Fire Marshall, as well as numerous other credentials that will elevate the services of the department,” stated County Administrator Douglas Stanley, announcing the selection. “Phillip has very good interpersonal skills that are a must in working effectively with contractors, other governmental agencies, the public, and our staff. We welcome him to the Prince Edward County team/staff.”

When asked to comment about his selection, Mr. Moore stated, “I am excited to have the opportunity to continue my career as a Building Official for Prince Edward County. I have big shoes to fill replacing Coy Leatherwood, but I am grateful for the opportunity to try. I have enjoyed serving the Town of Farmville as their Building Official for the past 11 years. A new adventure is both exciting and challenging, but I am eager to get started.”

Effective November, 1, 2021 Mr. Moore can be reached through the Prince Edward County Building Office, located at 111 N. South Street, 3rd Floor, Farmville, VA or at (434)392-8837.