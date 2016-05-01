Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Services in Farmville Extended through Nov. 17

The Piedmont Health District will continue to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing services at Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne Street, Farmville. The testing will be available on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 17.

This event is a drive-thru event, but walk-ups are accepted. The three-day PCR test will be used. A rapid test option is not available. Testing is available to all ages. However, a parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old. Those seeking tests from a vehicle should sit near a window.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis and at no cost to the patient. No insurance is needed. No appointment or advanced registration is needed.