TOWN COUNCIL APPOINTS NEW CLERK OF COUNCIL

The Farmville Town Council has appointed Mary H. McKay as the Clerk of Council. During the regular town council meeting on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Town Council unanimously approved an employment agreement with Ms. McKay.

Mayor David Whitus said, “Town Council is pleased that Ms. McKay has agreed to serve as the Clerk of Council. Her strong administrative experience, ability to communicate effectively and technical skills as well as her commitment to the Farmville area, make her an excellent fit for the role. Town Council is confident in her ability to support Council and the Farmville community.”

Ms. McKay graduated from Central Senior High School in Victoria and attended Southside Community College in Keysville. Her experience includes over twenty years of senior level administrative support in community corrections. She brings excellent skills in a wide variety of support services including purchasing, database management, contract management, records retention, and staff supervision.

Ms. McKay said, “I thank Mayor Whitus and Town council for this opportunity, and I look forward to working for the Town of Farmville.”

Ms. McKay will begin her duties with the Town on November 8.