Red Cross Experiencing Critical Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. In addition, blood donor turnout decreased by about 10% as summer came to an end. While donations have dropped, hospital demand for blood remains strong. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients this fall. Those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.* All who come to give Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card.**