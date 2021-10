Kemper Beasley the Third has been appointed as the new county attorney in Cumberland County. A special meeting was held on September 30th, where Beasley was approved on a unanimous vote of the county supervisors. Beasley takes over for Brian Butler, who had workers for the county since 2019. Beasley currently lives on a farm in Buckingham COunty and is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney COllege.