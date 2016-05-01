Appomattox FFA Competes In State Small Engines Troubleshooting Finals

Carter Swanberg, a junior at Appomattox County High School, participated in the state finals for the FFA Small Engine Troubleshooting Career Development Event (CDE). The contest was held at the State Fair of Virginia. In order to qualify for event, Swanberg had to first win the chapter, federation and area contests.

During the Small Engines Troubleshooting CDE, Swanberg completed a written test on four cycle theory, engine maintenance, and common issues found on small engines. The event also includes reading a micrometer, identifying tools, and correctly looking up engine parts. The last component of the event is fixing an actual overhead valve, single cylinder engine. Swanberg represented Appomattox very well by placing 4 th in the state event.