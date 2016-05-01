Piedmont Health District to Offer COVID-19 Vaccination Booster at Clinic in Amelia

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Amelia Friday, October 15 from noon to 4 p.m. This clinic will be located at the War Memorial Building at 16330 Dunn Street.

It’s recommended that the booster dose is given six months or more after the date of the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness decreases slowly at six months, but people still have strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Individuals who do not receive a booster will still be considered fully vaccinated.

CDC recommends the following people should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series:

· People 65 years and older.

· Residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings.

· People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.

The following people may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on individual benefits and risks:

· People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions.

· People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/. Walk-ups are also welcome. If you are coming for your booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in your second dose.

In addition to the booster shots, the clinic will offer first and second doses of all the COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

Piedmont Health District encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already done so. To find a convenient, free vaccination location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.