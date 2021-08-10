LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY THEATRE and MUSIC DEPARTMENTS Announces an Upcoming Production of

Music Theatre International’s

All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre

Performances to take place November 12 – 14, 2021

A fantastic selection of songs are featured in this brand new musical revue from shows including Rent, Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia! and many more!

Farmville, (10/8/2021) – Longwood University Theatre and Music announced that they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021. Longwood University’s performances are scheduled for November 12th through 14th.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, Waitress and many more!

QUOTE FROM MTI:

MTI’s President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, “MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.

QUOTE FROM LOCAL LEADERSHIP:

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s All Together Now!,” stated Bruce Speas, director, Longwood Theatre. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”

TICKET INFO: