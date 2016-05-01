FREE DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 TESTING SERVICES TO BE OFFERED IN CHARLOTTE COUNTY

The Piedmont Health District will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing services at Southside Virginia Community College, located at 200 Daniel Road. Testing will be available on Tuesday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then every Monday from October 18 to November 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event is a drive-thru event and will be located in the parking lot behind the Workforce Development Center. Those seeking tests from a vehicle should sit near a window.

The three-day PCR test will be used. A rapid test option is not available. Testing is available to all ages. However, a parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old.

Walk-ups are accepted. Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis and at no cost to the patient. No insurance is needed. No appointment or advanced registration is needed.

To protect yourself and healthcare workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness. If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer ONLY if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and avoid crowds of people.

For more information about this event, call (434) 392-3984. Information on COVID-19 in Virginia is available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.