Charlotte County will use some of the funding it got for pandemic relief to provide some sheriff employees a pay bonus. Sheriff Royal Freeman asked the county supervisors to compensate 11 deputies for funding they did not receive through the Virginia Compensation Board. In all, the total cost for all payments will be 33-thousand dollars. 29 other employees got the one-time bonus through the Virginia COmpensation Board, but the sheriff did not explain why the other 11 did not.