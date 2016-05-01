PECPS Announces Homecoming King and Queen

Congratulations to Monay Johnson and Tavion Walker.

Monay Johnson is the daughter of Demetria Johnson of Rice and the granddaughter of the late Herbert and Joan Crawley. She has excelled in her academic career here at Prince Edward and has maintained membership in the National Honor Society. While pursuing her academics she took an interest in the nursing field and completed the Nursing program. Her passion for the field was evident when she cared for her late grandmother during the past year. In her spare time, she attends Gravel Hill Baptist Church, volunteers at Alms House, and has taken on the responsibility of being the volleyball Statistician. Upon graduation, she plans to attend Radford University and major in Nursing.

Mr. Tavion Walker is the son of Shika Lawrence of Pamplin. Tavion participates in football and basketball. Upon graduation, he plans to attend college and play sports.