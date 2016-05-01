WILSON CROWNED STATE CHAMPION

Both Thomas Wilson and Carter Swanberg from the Appomattox County High School FFA chapter competed in the State FFA Lawn Tractor Operators Safety Contest at the 2021 State Fair of Virginia. Each student completed a written exam about lawn tractor operation, safety, and lawn maintenance. They also identified common lawn tractor parts and engine components, a variety of turf insects, plants, weeds and seeds. During the practical part of the contest, Wilson and Swanberg each maneuvered a lawn tractor through an obstacle course. Swanberg did well in the event. Wilson was the high individual in the statewide contest and was crowned the state champion in the 2021 Lawn Tractor Operators Safety Contest.