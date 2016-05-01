Town of Farmville GARBAGE ROUTE CHANGE FOR COLUMBUS DAY

With Monday, October 11th being Columbus Day, there will be several changes to the week’s route. First, there will be NO residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Monday’s residential and business routes will be picked up on Tuesday, October 12th. Tuesday residential route will be picked up on Wednesday, October 13th. Wednesday residential route will be picked up on Thursday, October 14th. Friday will have its normal business pick up. Each residential route will be moved to the following day. Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 am. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up as time permits. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on Wednesday. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331. Have a safe Columbus Day.

