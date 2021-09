The Farmville Police Department will be hosting a free child safety check on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12:00 noon – 2:00 pm. The event will be held at the municipal parking lot on South Street behind the police department.

Anyone involved in the transport of children is welcome to attend. Trained officers will be on hand to answer questions, check to make sure you have the correct seat for your child and assist with proper installation.