RISE Collaborative Launches in Southern Virginia

RISE Collaborative is the new go-to destination for all things related to entrepreneurship and innovation in Southern Virginia. RISE stands for Regional Investment in Startups & Entrepreneurs. Collaborative represents the nature of the regional entrepreneurship ecosystem, which centers the entrepreneur in a supportive network of local, regional, and state resources.

RISE Collaborative is the result of an established partnership among GO Virginia Region 3, Longwood University, and the SOVA Innovation Hub, which is a non-profit created by Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Corporation (MBC) and Microsoft.

“RISE Collaborative is creating a thriving community of students, educators, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business resource providers connected in a vibrant, regional ecosystem,” said Lauren Mathena, Director of Economic Development and Community Engagement at MBC and the SOVA Innovation Hub.

RISE Collaborative offerings for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs include the RISE & SHINE virtual meetup and training programs powered by CO.STARTERS.

“Anyone with a business idea is encouraged to attend a free, three-hour CO.STARTERS Get Started Workshop before applying to CO.STARTERS Core, which is a ten-week, cohort-based program proven to help people move from idea to action,” said Brandon Hennessey, Director of Entrepreneurship, Research and Innovation at Longwood University.

RISE Collaborative’s initial offerings for students include CO.STARTERS Generator for 8th-12th grade students and the Collegiate Business Plan Competition for college students. For high school educators interested in teaching the entrepreneurship mindset, RISE Collaborative has partnered with the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to bring the District C Coaching Institute to Southern Virginia.

All upcoming events and programs are offered free to residents of Southern Virginia. More information and program registration are available online at sovarise.com or by calling (434) 533-5136.